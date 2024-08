Awesome Ironsworn An awesome list of awesome Ironsworn projects Project maintained by Billiam Hosted on GitHub Pages — Theme by mattgraham

Awesome Ironsworn

A categorized collection of high-quality Ironsworn projects, tools and resources.

Table of contents

Official content

Ironsworn - A tabletop RPG of perilous quests

Ironsworn: Delve - Supplement for the Ironsworn tabletop roleplaying game taking your quests to the deepest, darkest reaches of the Ironlands

Ironsworn: Starforged - The sci-fi evolution of the award-winning tabletop roleplaying game

Community

Discord - Official discord server for Ironsworn

Reddit - Ironsworn subreddit

Translations

Ironsworn

Resources

Hacks and homebrew

Projects without URLs

From the Ironsworn Discord Eldersworn - A Cthulhu Mythos hack Witchstorm - Fantasy supplement that brings a framework for a more casual casting of magic



Game jams

